Browne: FF – FG – Green coalition not a done deal

Tipperary’s Sinn Féin TD believes there’s still a long way to go before a coalition Government involving the Green Party is agreed upon.

Deputy Martin Browne has questioned whether the Greens will generate the grassroots support required to enter Government, should coalition talks come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

Formal coalition talks are due to begin tomorrow after the party leaders met yesterday.

Deputy Browne doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion that the Greens will join a coalition with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

“Because there seems to be resentment in their own party by media reports of what’s going on.”

“Like we have spoken to the Greens and they seem to be going down the line of going in with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but now that’s not cast in stone either because of the set up the Greens have in their own party – they need two-thirds majority and their own constitution says they must have a leadership contest within six months of the election.”

“So there’s still a bit to play out I suppose.”