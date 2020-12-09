Browne defends comments by party colleague in IRA attacks

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says the party should stop apologising for their core belief.

The comments from the Cashel Deputy follow the controversy surrounding a tweet from party colleague Brian Stanley celebrating two historical IRA attacks on the British army.

The Laois – Offaly TD has since apologised for the tweet.

Martin Browne was asked on Tipp Today earlier what his stance was on the issue.

“Apologies – in my own personal view – they should stop.”

“It’s history and people need to learn their history. We have been occupied for 800 years in this country. Thing’s happened on both sides – let’s not try and paint any one side any worse than the other.”

“We had an occupied country – a foreign force there. It doesn’t matter if it was in the ‘20s, 50’s, 70’s or 80’s it was the same aim – to free our country from an occupying force.”