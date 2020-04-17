Browne accuses FF and FG of hypocrisy on Government talks

Sinn Féin’s Tipperary TD claims that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have shown “contempt” for the half a million people who voted for his party in the General Election.

Deputy Martin Browne has hit back at claims that Sinn Féin have taken a step back from Government formation talks, saying that they can’t engage with parties that refuse to talk to them.

Smaller parties are currently considering a framework document set out by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as part of coalition negotiations.

Deputy Browne insists that his party has been excluded from such talks.

“You cannot engage with parties like Fianna Fail and Fine Gael that have made it quite clear on all media – national and local – that they refuse to talk to us.”

“We have spoken to everybody else, independents and all the smaller parties. It’s not even excluding us from government they’re even excluding us from talks about government formation – which is pure hypocrisy.”