A Tipperary County Councillor has thrown her support behind Alan Kelly to become leader of the Labour Party.

Over the weekend, Labour candidate in the Cashel Tipperary LEA Robert O’Donnell called for Brendan Howlin to step down as leader.

Just one of their candidates in Tipperary secured a seat of the council.

That’s Councillor Fiona Bonfield, who called for a leadership contest in the party over a year ago, which didn’t happen.

She says Deputy Kelly shows some good leadership qualities.