Blackmore for President?

Tipperary jockey Rachel Blackmore is now being touted as a potential President in the future.

Following a flurry of bets, the Killenaule record breaker is now an outsider to take over Michael D Higgins in the Aras

The Grand National winning jockey has been making headlines since her historic win at Aintree on the Henry de Bromhead trained Minella Times and she is now even being backed to become the President of Ireland some day in the future.

BoyleSports received some surprising requests this week that the talented jockey would opt for a world in politics after her time in the saddle comes to an end.

The Tipp native is 66/1 to become the President of Ireland by the year 2050 with those odds clipped in from 100/1.

The identity of Ireland’s next President however is also gaining traction with Dr. Ronan Glynn the latest name being supported.

Michael D. Higgins is scheduled to relinquish the role in 2025 when his second term comes to an end and punters are already speculating that Glynn could take his place in Áras an Uachtaráin following his performance during the pandemic.

But MEP Mairead McGuinness is the current favourite at 7/2.