Anger at salary top up for new head of the Department of Health

A €90,000 salary top-up for the new head of the Department of Health is a betrayal of frontline healthcare workers according to a Tipperary TD.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says the increase of over €1,600 a week for the new secretary general of the department brings Robert Watt’s salary to €300,000.

The leader of the Rural Independent Group says this coming shortly after the government refused to pay student nurses for their efforts during the pandemic is an insult.

“The hospitals are overwhelmed.”

“Frontline staff – they’ll clap them alright but they won’t pay them. They’ve blackguarded the student nurses.”

“Not only did they oppose that motion that we had before Christmas but they voted against it.”

“This is shocking.”