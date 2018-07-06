Almost €125,000 Clár funding announced for Tipperary

Funding totalling almost 125,000 Euro has been allocated for Clár projects in Tipperary.

Three rural parts of the county will benefit from the monies announced by the Minister for Community and Rural Affairs Michael Ring.

Children’s play facilities in North and East Tipp are set to reap the benefits of today’s announcement under Measure 2 of the Clár programme.

50 thousand Euro will be spent on constructing a new community playground at Boulick in Gortnahoe.

Just over 25 thousand will go towards the refurbishment of the Drangan & Cloneen Community Playground.

In the north of the county Cloughjordan will benefit from a refurbishment of the multi-use games area and the construction of a new Community play area in No.1 National School….these works will cost 49,500 Euro.

An announcement is due from Minister Michael Ring’s department next week on projects approved across the country under Measure 3 of the Clár project.