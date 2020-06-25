Ahearn says Sinn Féin deal a non-runner

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says going into government with Sinn Féin would not be an option as far as he is concerned.

This is in contrast to comments expressed by fellow Tipperary party members like Councillors Michael Fitzgerald and John Crosse.

They have both said Fine Gael should have spoken to Mary Lou McDonald about plans for government.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier Garret Ahearn – who voted in favour of a coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Greens – felt Sinn Féin would be a step too far.

“There’s a difference with Sinn Féin on a number of fronts. Even if you look at yesterday in the vote in the Dáil on the Special Criminal Court – Sinn Féin didn’t vote in favour of retaining it. That’s a red line issue that you just couldn’t compromise on.”

“I think in fairness you’d be asking a very different question if we did do a deal with Sinn Féin because we were adamant before the election that under no circumstances would we go into government with Sinn Féin. We as a party we stood over that.”