Abusive text messages sent to two Tipperary County Councillors

Gardaí are investigating a number of threatening and abusive text messages which were sent to two elected representatives in Tipperary in recent weeks.

Sinn Féin Councillors David Dunne in Carrick on Suir and Tony Black from Tipp Town feel the messages are in response to their backing of plans for Syrian refugees coming to Tipperary.

The anonymous texts asked why the country is full of “foreign criminals and rapists”.

David Dunne says criticism is part and parcel of public life but feels these messages have gone too far.

Both Councillors have spoken at local authority meetings on the proposals for Tipperary to house Syrian refugees.

One of the messages sent to Councillor Tony Black called on him to stop giving Irish houses to foreigners.

However he says of all nations the Irish should understand the plight of Syrian refugees.