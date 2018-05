A Tipperary TD has been named among the wealthiest in the Country.

Half of TDs are now worth over one million euro and a political rich list has been compiled by the Sunday Independent showing an estimated combined wealth of all TDs in Leinster House at over 216 million euro.

Among the wealthiest are Tipperary TD Michael Lowry, as well as Michael Healy Rae and Richard Bruton.

However the research points to a gender pay gap with just 11 female politicians thought to be worth one million euro.