Plenty on offer at Taste of Cahir Festival

33 nationalities will come together in Cahir this weekend for the Taste of Cahir Festival.

The weekend’s events will kick off with a picnic in the Inch field behind Cahir Castle today, which includes live music, a boat race, children’s story-time, a drumming circle and a baking display by celebrity chef Sinead Delahunty.

While the Miss Cahir finals will take place in Cahir House Hotel.

There’ll also be plenty of food across the weekend – including a world bake off – and music, as well as sporting guests including Samantha Lambert, Brendan Cummins and John Hayes.

Event organiser Barry O’Donovan says it’s about bringing people from different backgrounds together.