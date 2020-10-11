Pleasing progress being made on Newport Town Park construction

Great progress is being made on the development of Newport Town Park, according to a local councillor.

Ground work is continuing on the amenity after the construction process got underway this summer by contractors Sole Sports & Leisure Limited.

The €1.6m project is seen as a vital facility for families in the growing town, and its neighbouring areas.

Newport-based Labour councillor Fiona Bonfield has been outlining the current progress being made there:

“If you look at it now, you can actually see where the fairy mounds, the zip wires, the car park and the recreational pitches will be going. So it’s fantastic.

“The contractors reckon they should have most of the ground work done by the end of the year and then in Spring we’ll have the landscaping which will take a little bit longer. But they’re hoping for a late spring/ early summer opening for the Newport Town Park next year.”