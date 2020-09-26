Plaque unveiled in Cahir while Grangemockler launch book to commemorate Bloody Sunday

By Stephen Gleeson and Michael Brophy

Events are continuing to take place locally in the run-up to the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

A new plaque was unveiled near the GAA grounds in Cahir yesterday evening to commemorate the late Jimmy “Mighty Mac” MacNamara.

He was a Munster and All-Ireland senior football medalist with Tipperary and was playing against Dublin on that day in 1920 in Croke Park.

A wreath-laying ceremony also took place.

Further Tipperary GAA wreath-laying ceremonies in conjunction with clubs will take place at the gravesides of the other players involved on Bloody Sunday over the coming months.

Meanwhile, today a new book on the history of Grangemockler-Ballyneale is being launched.

Their clubman, Michael Hogan, was among those killed when the British forces opened fire during that match on November 21st.

The book chronicles the history of the club since 1885 and will be launched in St Mary’s Church in Grangemockler in adherence with social distancing guidelines.