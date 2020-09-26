Plaque unveiled in Cahir while Grangemockler launch book to commemorate Bloody Sunday

L-Rt: John Devane (Tipp GAA chair), Larry Queeney (Cahir GAA chair), Margaret O'Brien (relative of Jimmy McNamara), Barry O Brien (Tipp football), Michael Power (Treasurer Tipp GAA)

By Stephen Gleeson and Michael Brophy

Events are continuing to take place locally in the run-up to the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

A new plaque was unveiled near the GAA grounds in Cahir yesterday evening to commemorate the late Jimmy “Mighty Mac” MacNamara.

He was a Munster and All-Ireland senior football medalist with Tipperary and was playing against Dublin on that day in 1920 in Croke Park.

A wreath-laying ceremony also took place.

Enda O'Sullivan of the Bloody Sunday Commemorative Committee speaking at the plaque unveiling | Photo (c) Stephen Gleeson/Tipp FM
Further Tipperary GAA wreath-laying ceremonies in conjunction with clubs will take place at the gravesides of the other players involved on Bloody Sunday over the coming months.

Meanwhile, today a new book on the history of Grangemockler-Ballyneale is being launched.

Their clubman, Michael Hogan, was among those killed when the British forces opened fire during that match on November 21st.

Photo © Tipp FM/MaryAnn Vaughan
The book chronicles the history of the club since 1885 and will be launched in St Mary’s Church in Grangemockler in adherence with social distancing guidelines.