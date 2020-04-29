Plans for this year’s Junior Cert to be revealed this afternoon

The Education Minister will reveal plans on the status of the Junior Cert this afternoon.

Joe McHugh is meeting with stakeholders in education this morning, where it’s expected schools will be allowed to assess 3rd year students in the coming weeks.

The Junior Cert has been cancelled due to COVID-19 – with plans to assess students later this year being met with widespread opposition.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar believes a solution will be found at today’s meeting.

“There’s a stakeholder group meeting today and I anticipate the Minister for Education will be able to make a statement on the plan for the Junior Cert later today.

“I think that will be well received by education partners and also by students.”