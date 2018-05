Plans for works at Nenagh Castle are making steady progress.

OPW Minister Kevin “Boxer” Moran visited the site late last year.

At the time he met with County Council officials as well as local TDs and Councillors.

The Minister committed to a feasibility study being carried out following which funding would be sought for works to be carried out.

Independent Councillor Hughie McGrath says this now appear to be coming to fruition.