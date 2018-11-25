Plans submitted for residential developments in South Tipp

A number of planning applications for residential developments have been made with Tipperary County Council.

All 3 applications relate to South Tipperary.

The main application before the planning authority is for a housing estate on the outskirts of Clonmel.

Fethard based Melclon Ltd is the company behind the plans.

They hope to construct 74 residential units at Abbey Farm, Inishlounaght off the Cahir road.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council towards the end of January.

Ardfinnan could be set for a new lease of life.

A planning application has been lodged for an estate in the heart of the south Tipp village.

Local company O’Gorman Construction is applying for permission to demolish the former Creamery site and replace it with 14 houses.

These would be made up of six terraced and eight semi-detached dwellings.

Meanwhile, a small cluster is proposed for Cahir. KLK Developments have lodged an application for 3 houses at Woodlands Barnora