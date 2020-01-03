Plans for Soloheadbeg solar project

A major solar project is being proposed for West Tipp.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council for a 175-acre site near Soloheadbeg.

The plans from Ensource Ireland Ltd include 155,000 photovoltaic panels along with a 38kV substation, transformer unit and a number of other structures.

15 CCTV cameras would be mounted on 4-metre high poles on the site at Kylegarry, Kyle, Ballyryan East and Gortdrum.

The proposed development from the Dublin based company would also see the installation of ten shipping container units to store batteries.

The planning application is at the pre-validation stage with the local authority. If validated a decision is due from Tipperary County Council by February 21.