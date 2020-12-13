Plans for solar farm in Tipperary refused permission

An Bord Pleanala has upheld a local authority decision to refuse permission for a solar farm in West Tipp.

Ensource Ireland Limited had appealed Tipperary County Council’s decision to reject plans for a 70 hectare site near Limerick Junction railway station.

The proposals from the Dublin based company would have seen in the region of 155,000 photovoltaic panels installed along with a substation and transformer unit.

One of the reasons for the refusal by the local authority was that the site in question is located within the study corridor for the proposed alignment of the N24 between Cahir and Limerick Junction.

Ultimately An Bord Pleanala ruled that they were precluded from granting permission in the absence of a Natura Impact Statement.