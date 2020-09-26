Plans for significant housing development in Clonmel lodged with Tipperary County Council

Plans for a significant housing development in Clonmel have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Brinkley Developments and Homes Ltd is the company behind the proposals for Glenconnor.

The County Kilkenny registered developer is seeking permission to construct 46 residential units in total.

These would be made up of a mix of apartments and houses ranging from single bedroom apartments to 4 bedroom houses.

The application before the council includes a new access for both vehicles and pedestrians from Wheatfields.