Plans for a new park in Newport have been submitted to An Bord Pleanala.

Tipperary County Council has major plans for the project at Mulkear View in the town.

They include a children’s play area, a zip wire, specifically designed play equipment for use by people with a disability and a multi-use games area.

The proposals before An Bord Pleanala also include recreational walkways and seating along with car parking.