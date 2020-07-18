Plans for new three-storey digital enterprise hub in Nenagh

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District is welcoming plans for a new three-storey digital enterprise hub in Nenagh.

Tipperary County Council has signalled its intention to build the facility at Stereame Business Park to “facilitate a range of business establishments and expansion opportunities”.

Councillor Séamie Morris is praising the plans, and thinks it could become a welcome addition in facilitating remote workers in the town:

“The council have bought the land now – they’ve put huge faith in the place. We’re now looking for submissions on the digital hub.

“The digital hub will be a building that will provide ‘hotspots’ for people trying to work from home.

“During COVID I think we all realised that we didn’t have to get in the car to drive to Dublin to offices or into the cities to offices. Digital hubs will become more and more part of the future.”

Meanwhile, plans to hire five Project Managers at Tipperary County Council have also been welcomed by the Nenagh Cathaoirleach.

Councillor Morris has been responding to plans by the Council to hire one Project Manager for each Municipal District.

These staff would help organisations in Tipperary to navigate the tricky process of accessing central funding.