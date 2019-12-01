Plans for Nenagh 800 revealed

Plans to mark Nenagh 800 were revealed at a recent meeting of Nenagh Municipal District.

A new logo and website will form part of the yearlong celebrations.

A re-enactment of the trial of Cormack Brothers Daniel and William is also being developed alongside the Ormond Historical society.

Ongoing works to restore Nenagh Gaol are one part of the development project of the historic district in the town.

Councillor Seamie Morries said plans to open the Gaol for tours to mark Nenagh 800 is exciting news.