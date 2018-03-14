Plans to merge Thurles and Nenagh Credit Unions shot down

There needs to be more of a connect between the board and membership of Nenagh Credit Union, according to a former Board member.

The Board of Management at the north Tipp institution are set to meet in the coming days after plans to merge with Thurles Credit Union were shot down.

Last Saturday members voted against the proposal by 54% to 46% – which falls well short of the 75% majority needed to go ahead with the plans.

Meanwhile, the result meant that Thurles Credit Union, which were set to vote themselves on the merger early this week, no longer could – as there had to be agreement from both institutions.

Members of the Board in Thurles have expressed their disappointment, but Joe O’ Donoghue, former Board member at Nenagh Credit Union says it’s neither the right option or the right time for it to merge….