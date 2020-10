Proposals for a new commercial venture in Carrick-on-Suir have been lodged with the planning authority.

Waterford based Jazzberry Ltd is the company behind the plans for the Pill Road in the town.

The application before Tipperary County Council is for a pharmacy and café across from the park near St. Brigid’s Hospital.

If approved two existing single-storey structures on the site would be demolished.

A decision is due from planning officials in mid-December.