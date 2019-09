A light will be shone on a focal point of Cahir as it is confirmed that plans to light up Cahir weir look set to go ahead.

Following a motion earlier this year by Cahir Councillor Marie Murphy it was revealed at a recent meeting of the Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District Council that the beauty spot is getting some much deserved attention.

The work is due to be done within the next 14 days.

Speaking after the meeting Councillor Murphy said she was delighted that plans were moving ahead.