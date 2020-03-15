Plans for large housing development in Tipperary Town

Plans have been submitted to Tipperary County Council for a large new housing development in Tipperary Town.

Kingscroft Developments are seeking to build the development on a 3.9 hectare site accessible via a new primary vehicle and pedestrian entrance on the Dundrum Road.

The 84 houses include 20 four bed dwellings, 46 three-bed and 18 two-bed units, all of which would feature roof mounted PV solar panels.

The plans also include the construction of a single storey childcare facility with a 550 square metre private outdoor play area.

Tipperary County Council are due to make their decision on the development in early May.

Michael Brophy, Tipp FM News.