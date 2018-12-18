Plans for Erin Foods site in Thurles must be delivered

It’s vital that ambitious plans for the Erin Foods site in Thurles are brought to fruition according to a Tipperary TD.

Labour’s Alan Kelly says there have been too many false dawns for projects in the Mid-Tipp area over the years.

He was speaking in the wake of a planning application for a new Lidl store in tandem with 60 thousand square feet of modern business accommodation on the 8.5 acre site.

Speaking on Tipp Today Deputy Kelly said everyone needs to come on board to make sure the plan sees the light of day.