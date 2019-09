An application has been made to complete a popular path used by walkers in Clogheen.

In 2018 using an increase in the local property charge a commitment was made to repair the path from St. Mary’s National school to the forestry.

However a recent meeting of the Tipperary Cahir Cashel Municipal District was told that only a section of the path was completed.

Councillor Marie Murphy says the path is a much needed amenity for locals and visitors.