The OPW has announced plans for the reopening of Cahir Castle and the nearby Swiss Cottage.

From today, the Swiss Cottage grounds will be accessible but the interior will remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, Cahir Castle will reopen from Thursday and stay open for a few weeks before a film production resumes shooting there in September.

Minister of State for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan has announced that admission to the Castle will be free.