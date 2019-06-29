Planning sought for busy service station

A busy service station on the outskirts of Clonmel is seeking to expand and redevelop its facilities.

Clonmel Oil has lodged a planning application for works at their site on the Waterford Road.

The plans before Tipperary County Council involve combining the existing Circle K forecourt with the adjacent Clonmel Oil depot.

This crossover arrangement would provide dedicated HGV parking as well as providing access for the service station and oil depot.

A parking area for cars and light commercial vehicles using the service station is also included in the plans.

The existing forecourt building would be extended to include a new deli/café seating area.

The existing canopy and pump islands would be demolished and replaced with four new fuel pump islands and a canopy.

The N24 at Ferrybank on the Waterford Road in Clonmel recently had bollards installed which prevents vehicles from parking on the road.

A decision on the planning application from Clonmel Oil is due from Tipperary County Council by mid-August.