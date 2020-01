Planning permission was granted for 63 new dwellings in Tipperary in the 3rd quarter of 2019.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show a total of 292 projects were given the green light in the Premier County in July, August and September.

Extensions and conversions accounted for just over 100 of these with non-residential making up 127.

These are up on the figures for the 2nd quarter of 2019 when a total of 174 permissions were granted by Tipperary County Council.