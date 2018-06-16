Planning granted for housing development in Carrick

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in the heart of Carrick on Suir.

Tipperary County Council has cleared the way for an 18 house project on a site off Mill Street in the town.

Clonmel based JSF Property Holding Ltd originally applied for permission last October for the scheme at Towns Park – John Street.

The proposals are for fifteen 3-bed and three 4-bed houses together with 28 car parking spaces.

The works include the demolition of a derelict outbuilding on the site formerly known as Carrick House.