Planning application lodged for major solar farm project in North Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for a major solar farm project in North Tipperary.

The proposals before Tipperary County Council are for a 350 acre site at Monaincha, Roscrea.

Monaincha Solar Park Ltd have applied for a 10 year planning permission for the construction of and 40 year operation and subsequent decommission of the solar farm.

A Natura Impact Statement will also be submitted to the Planning Authority in connection with this application.

If the application is validated Tipperary County Council is due to make a decision on the plans by April 27th next.