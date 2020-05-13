Planning application lodged for drive-thru at former Erin Foods Site in Thurles

A planning application to turn the former Erin Foods Factory in Thurles into a drive-thru restaurant has been submitted to the county council.

Fast-food giant, McDonald’s, is understood to be the company moving in.

The application was submitted on the 1st of this month, however, just a week later, the council deemed it incomplete.

The description of the proposal that had been included was for a two-storey, drive-thru restaurant measuring 719 square metres.

It would have had access from the new road that’s being constructed as part of the adjoining development on the site, which is a new Lidl supermarket.

Permission was granted for that back in August of last year (2019).

There would be 34 parking spaces, including two disabled spaces, and 2 special order spaces.

As well as that, landscaping and an outdoor seating area would be provided.

The application was submitted by Baycross Developments Limited, and it’s strongly rumoured that McDonald’s is to be the occupier of the building.

It remains to be seen whether or not a new, complete application will now be submitted to the local authority.