The Plan in Tipperary Town to light up this weekend

The Plan in Tipperary town will be lit up for Christmas tomorrow evening in a fun-filled, autism friendly community event for all the family.

Three West End residents – Daisy O’Dwyer, Michael Collins and Joan Buckley, will be switching on the lights.

This project is something the organising committee have been working on for months and it will all come together with the turning on of the lights at 6pm tomorrow.

One of the organisers Mary Margeret Ryan told Tipp FM News local schools will sing carols and Christmas songs, there will be refreshments and a great evening is expected.