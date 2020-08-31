Pig fattening unit denied approval in Tipperary

Campaigners against a pig fattening unit in Tipperary are relieved as permission for its construction has been refused.

The application was lodged on the 24th of June for a site at a former pig factory at Rehill, Ballylooby.

Around 90 people made submissions against the construction of the fattening house, citing noise pollution and odour among the main issues.

Councillor Mairin McGrath was one of those people to make a submission:

“The reason for the refusal was really actually based off the road network concerns and the scale of the development in the area and the negative effects it would have on the local environment.

The opposition came not only from private residents living in the area but community groups, some businesses and indeed some public representatives.”