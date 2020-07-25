PHOTOS: Tipperary Gardaí undertaking 48-hour challenge for two local causes

Day 2 of Clonmel Gardaí’s 48-hour Challenge is continuing today.

They’re raising funds for two local causes by collectively walking, running or cycling 3,000 kilometres.

The beneficiaries will be 2-year-old Heidi Griffin from Clerihan who has Cerebral Palsy and is undergoing life-changing surgery in the US, and mental health charity, C-Saw in Clonmel.

They’re still taking donations and are encouraging people to support them if they can.

A sponsorship card will be available in Clonmel Garda Station for anyone who would like to support the beneficiaries for this event.