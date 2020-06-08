PHOTOS: Phase 2 sees Tipperary businesses reopen as towns begin to bustle again

Many retailers across Tipperary are reporting a steady stream of customers after reopening their doors this morning.

With Phase 2 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions being introduced today, many shops are reopening for the first time in almost three months.

The easing of travel restrictions means we can now go anywhere in our county or up to 20km from home.

‘A Sportsman’s Dream’ in Nenagh is one of many shops to reopen to customers today.

Owner, Siobhán Tynan, has been telling Tipp FM News there has been a healthy trade so far:

“Business has been great. There are loads of people about and they’re all buying.

“It’s a little bit trickier to serve people and give them your full attention but sure we’re doing our best and they’re being patient with us.”

Meanwhile, Bookworm in Thurles has also welcomed its first customers through the door in more than two months today.

They had been trading online for the last number of weeks, but owner John Butler says they’re happy to be back open now.

And he says it’s been good to talk to and help customers again:

“Yes, it’s great to open fully again. It’s not been wildly busy [so far today] – the town is relatively quiet but there have been a few people in already. And people are buying.

“I think people are delighted to have the opportunity to actually physically buy something rather than looking online.”

In the south of the county, Clonmel appeared slightly less bustling than Thurles.

Nonetheless, Brian Hogg of Connolly Man on O’Connell Street says it’s great to be back:

“Very strange but we’re delighted to be back. It’s been a long 11 weeks since we closed. For retail, [we’ve been wondering] what we’ll be coming back to when we open up the doors.

“But in fairness, this morning, regulars came back and supported us which was brilliant. I’m surprised that we were as busy as we have been.

“It’s gas seeing familiar faces back in and having the chats. It’s a new norm now and look it, we’ll just learn every single day.”

Despite the lifting of more restrictions, Health Minister, Simon Harris is still urging us to keep our contacts to a minimum, and to maintain social distancing and hygiene etiquette.