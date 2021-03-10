Photo of Nenagh man’s pandemic exercise routine up for world award

A photo of storied Nenagh athlete Pat Naughton is up for an award at the prestigious 2021 World Press Photo Contest.

Sportsfile photographer Stephen McCarthy caught the shot of the 87-year-old Masters athlete maintaining his exercise regime in his own living room during the lockdown.

It’s one of six shots which are nominated for the Sports category at this year’s World Press Photo Contest.

Pat Naughton won three Irish decathlon titles in the early stages of his career, before reappearing on the Masters scene in his late 30s. He has since won more than 330 further medals.

Stephen explains how it came about: “Obviously during Covid, athletes had to adapt to maintain their training and their schedules. Pat was very creative and had his own indoor running track.

“The track started at one end of the corridor, went through the corridor, around the coffee table in the living room, out to the kitchen, and back around again.”

The award winners will be announced on April 15th.