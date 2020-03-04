Phone Watch scam alert for Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are urging members of the public to be careful, after reports of a Phone Watch scam.

On Saturday last (February 29th), at around 3.30pm, a man with dark hair and glasses called to a house in Clonmel and was invited in after claiming to represent the company.

He told the householder he would upgrade their system, they handed over their debit card for payment, and put their pin code into a small device the man had.

The man then kept the debit card and handed back a different one.

Cash was withdrawn from a number of banks in Tipperary and Limerick on Saturday and Sunday.

Similar incidents have been reported across Cork and Limerick.

Gardaí are advising the public to always be careful, not to invite unknown callers into their home and not to hand over bank details.