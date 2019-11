More than three hundred students from Nenagh and Newport gathered in Nenagh yesterday for the multi-agency Road Safety Matters event.

The secondary school students heard from one of the key speakers, Superintendent Eddie Golden of the National Roads Policing Bureau about the dangers of driving while distracted.

The Tipperary Garda spoke to Tipp FM News about the dangers of using a mobile phone or being on social media while driving and how distracted driving is a major factor in road fatalities.