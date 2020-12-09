Phenomenal response to North Tipp Garda appeal

Over 500 nursing home residents are to benefit from gifts this Christmas following an appeal co-ordinated by Gardaí in north Tipperary.

Gardaí in Nenagh, Newport, Roscrea and Borrisokane have been collecting cards and gifts from primary school children and further afield, and will be distributing them in the coming weeks.

Garda Maureen Finnerty came forward with the idea to help provide some Christmas cheer for nursing home residents in the region, and drop-offs can still be made until Thursday.

Nenagh Superintendent Eddie Golden says there’s been a “phenomenal” response.

“People have been so generous – we’ve received numerous small gifts.”

“We’re hopeful that over 500 people will benefit because of this initiative.”