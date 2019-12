Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has hit out at proposed cuts to pharmacy funding by the Department of Health saying it will hit rural and isolated pharmacies very hard.

The renegotiation of future payments to pharmacies will take place next year.

Deputy Kelly is asking Health Minister Simon Harris to hold off on these cuts, which are to come into force on January 1st, until negotiations have taken place.

The Labour party Health spokesperson told Tipp FM news these cuts are detrimental to pharmacies.