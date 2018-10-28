Peter Casey voter surge symptom of “disenfranchised electorate”

Tipperary TD’s insist that the huge backing given to Peter Casey at the ballot boxes across the Premier wasn’t a racial slur but a protest vote.

The former Dragon secured almost 37 percent of the vote in the Presidential Election with several polling booth boxes revealing extremely high figures for him.

Peter Casey’s profile shot up after his controversial remarks about travellers and the disputed new housing development in Thurles.

However Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says the huge vote for him was representative of a disenfranchised electorate who want the government to take action over wider issues.