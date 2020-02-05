Person arrested after M7 collision near Nenagh

A person has been arrested in connection with a road collision on the M7 near Nenagh.

The single car crash happened northbound near Junction 26 Nenagh West at around 2pm this afternoon, and forced the brief closure of the road.

One person was treated at the scene by ambulance but suffered no serious injuries, and has since been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a toxicant.

He’s been taken to Nenagh Garda Station by members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit.

The road reopened at around 3.30pm this afternoon, and traffic is flowing as normal.