Permission sought for new housing development in Thurles

Plans are in the works for a new housing development in Thurles.

An application has now been submitted to Tipperary County Council by Cahillclass Properties Limited to build 36 two-storey houses on the Stradavoher Road.

11 of them would be two-bed townhouses, 21 would be three-bed townhouses, and 4 would be three-bed semi-detached homes.

The applicant is also looking for permission to know two existing houses to allow for a new entrance to this site.

An electrical substation would be needed as well.

A decision is due by the 26th of June.