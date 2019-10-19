Permission granted to shine a light on local GAA

Permission has been granted for works at a GAA club in Tipperary.

The Killenaule club had applied for permission from Tipperary County Council to construct a new covered stand for spectators at their grounds in Crosscannon.

The application also included plans for new changing rooms and public toilet facilities.

Approval has also been given for two new 20 metres high floodlights for the playing pitch as well as lighting in the car park area.

The Killenaule club has also been granted permission to retain a flood light at the existing hurling wall.