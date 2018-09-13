Permission granted for modular extension at South Tipp General

The long awaited extension of South Tipperary General hospital has been granted planning permission by the local authority.

The Clonmel hospital can now push ahead with the development of a modular build to the rear of the existing structure.

The new building, which is expected to cost in the region of six million euro, will provide an extra 40 in-patient beds at the facility.

Serving the catchment area of South Tipperary, the hospital provides acute general and maternity services, this new build is expected to alleviate the trolley count in the region.

Tipperary TD Seamus Healy was optimistic that the build would dovetail adequetly with the recruitment process.