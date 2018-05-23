People of Tipp town committed to future of Canon Hayes centre.

The people of Tipperary town are committed to the future of the Canon Hayes centre.

That was the message that came out from this weeks public meeting on the future of the facility which was held on Monday night.

The meeting was organised to address growing concerns for the future of the centre, following a drop in funding after it was deemed by the Department of Sport, not to be in an area of disadvantage, and so now failed to secure vital funding.

Those involved, say that the future of the centre is now in doubt as they struggle to keep up with costs.

Chairman Martin Quinn said the meeting on the future of the facility this week was well attended