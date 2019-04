People in North Tipp are being urged to donate blood this coming week.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will hold clinics in Nenagh from Monday to Thursday.

Monday’s clinic is 2pm-5pm, while on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday they’ll run from 5pm-8pm.

They’re hoping to increase blood supply ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Maureen Gill Emerson, Donor Services Manager with the IBTS has the details.